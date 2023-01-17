National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NATI. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

National Instruments Stock Performance

National Instruments stock opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in National Instruments by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 162,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in National Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in National Instruments by 13.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $15,710,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Further Reading

