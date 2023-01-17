NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
NCC Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.
NCC Group Company Profile
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
Further Reading
