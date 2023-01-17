Neo Market Cap Reaches $539.00 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for about $7.64 or 0.00036116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $539.00 million and approximately $30.03 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003153 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 62% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00430082 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,444.80 or 0.30188553 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00749140 BTC.
Neo Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
