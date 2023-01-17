Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NEPT opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.30% and a negative net margin of 149.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth $43,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter worth $64,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

