NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NetEase from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.14.

NetEase Stock Up 3.6 %

NTES opened at $88.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. NetEase has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $108.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $6,849,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 86.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 217.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 132,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 90,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $2,493,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

