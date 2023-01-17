Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 24,892 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $33,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Netflix stock opened at $325.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $538.37. The stock has a market cap of $144.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.36 and its 200 day moving average is $256.12.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.74.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
