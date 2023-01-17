NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) & Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Financial Contrast

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) and Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Virios Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.78 million ($1.04) -0.25 Virios Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.96 million ($1.74) -0.16

NeuBase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virios Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virios Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeuBase Therapeutics and Virios Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuBase Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Virios Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

NeuBase Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,169.23%. Given NeuBase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeuBase Therapeutics is more favorable than Virios Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.2% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Virios Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Virios Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeuBase Therapeutics and Virios Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -97.26% -75.61% Virios Therapeutics N/A -141.68% -122.04%

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics beats Virios Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications. Its pipeline includes NT0100 for Huntington's disease; NT0200 for myotonic dystrophy type 1; and NT0300 treatment targets the mutated KRAS gene. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia. It is also developing IMC-2, a combination of valacyclovir and celecoxib for the treatment of managing the fatigue, sleep, attention, pain, autonomic function, and anxiety associated with long COVID. The company was formerly known as Virios Therapeutics, LLC and changed its name to Virios Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2020. Virios Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

