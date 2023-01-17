NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NEXE Innovations Price Performance
Shares of NEXNF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 127,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,956. NEXE Innovations has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.
NEXE Innovations Company Profile
