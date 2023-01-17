Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bankshares

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CVE NXH traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.56. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$3.14. The firm has a market cap of C$29.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.03.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.35 million. Research analysts predict that Next Hydrogen Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

