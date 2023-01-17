NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Short Interest Update

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the December 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NexTech AR Solutions Stock Up 16.7 %
Shares of NEXCF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 307,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,229. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. NexTech AR Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.86.
About NexTech AR Solutions
