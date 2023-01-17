Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Up 4,685.7% in December

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 4,685.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NCPCF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,170. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project that consists of 711 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 13,279 hectares and 91 quartz mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,371 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada.

