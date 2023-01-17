Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Up 4,685.7% in December

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 4,685.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nickel Creek Platinum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NCPCF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,170. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
