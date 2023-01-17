Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.50.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

NYSE:NINE opened at $16.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.16 million, a PE ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 3.44. Nine Energy Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $167.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.20 million. Research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nine Energy Service

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $399,205.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,146,345 shares in the company, valued at $22,929,287.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 741,636 shares of company stock worth $7,318,237 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the third quarter valued at $95,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nine Energy Service

(Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.