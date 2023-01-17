Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a growth of 270.8% from the December 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Nippon Steel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Nippon Steel stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,758. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 billion for the quarter.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.