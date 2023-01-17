Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Stock Price Down 1%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 53,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 81,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NRDBY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($11.30) to €10.30 ($11.20) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.60 ($12.61) to €11.80 ($12.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 139 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.