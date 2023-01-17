Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the December 15th total of 547,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NSTC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,998. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,852,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 372,575 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,281,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 523,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 311,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 171,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 132,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

