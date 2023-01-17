Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Stock Price Up 0%

Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY – Get Rating) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.13. Approximately 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 29,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.

Ntt Docomo Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13.

About Ntt Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

