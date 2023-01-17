NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Short Interest Update

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NutraLife BioSciences Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NLBS remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,188. NutraLife BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
About NutraLife BioSciences
