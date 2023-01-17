Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSD. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 80,137 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 62,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JSD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. 534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,700. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

