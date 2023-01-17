OKC Token (OKT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.80 Million

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. OKC Token has a total market cap of $268.53 million and $6.80 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKC Token token can now be purchased for $29.66 or 0.00139282 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OKC Token has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.89 or 0.00431203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,450.11 or 0.30267275 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.47 or 0.00748316 BTC.

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token was first traded on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official website is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

