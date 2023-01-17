OMG Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.00 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 15% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00006108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $181.30 million and $26.00 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00083823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars.

