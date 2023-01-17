Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is Kendall Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up about 2.7% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.37. 1,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,269. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

