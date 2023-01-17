OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 397.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

