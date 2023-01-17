OneAscent Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $71.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. The company had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.