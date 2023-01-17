OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 17 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $753.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $720.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $858.74. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.93.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

