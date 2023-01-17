OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,971,000 after buying an additional 2,932,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,137,000 after buying an additional 1,413,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,559 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after acquiring an additional 718,969 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 305,026 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00.

