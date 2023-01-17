OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes $1.42 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,076 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,813.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,227,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,457,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,303,000 after acquiring an additional 851,127 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,597,000 after acquiring an additional 693,214 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.191 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

