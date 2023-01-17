onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126,596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.06% of onsemi worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.
onsemi Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ ON opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.
About onsemi
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
