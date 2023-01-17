onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126,596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.06% of onsemi worth $16,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

