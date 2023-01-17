Ontology (ONT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.67 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $173.64 million and $12.67 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.82 or 0.07412637 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00080917 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00030040 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00057539 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.