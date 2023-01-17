Oppenheimer Raises Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target to $72.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE:PBH opened at $66.62 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.93 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

