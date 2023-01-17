Organigram (TSE:OGI) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Organigram from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.06.
Organigram Stock Down 0.8 %
Organigram stock opened at C$1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$414.29 million and a PE ratio of -11.19. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of C$0.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32.
Organigram Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
Featured Articles
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.