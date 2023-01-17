Organigram (TSE:OGI) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Organigram from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.06.

Organigram stock opened at C$1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.31. The company has a market cap of C$414.29 million and a PE ratio of -11.19. Organigram has a fifty-two week low of C$0.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32.

Organigram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Organigram will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

