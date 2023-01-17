Osmosis Price Tops $0.83 on Major Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $410.05 million and $11.24 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00003900 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00429095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.43 or 0.30119288 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00762833 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

