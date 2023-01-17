Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $937.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.35. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $460.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

