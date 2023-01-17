Oxen (OXEN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $220,546.11

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and $220,546.11 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,226.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00410271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016265 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.86 or 0.00818538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00104267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00582041 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00211129 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,536,940 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

