Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 3,905.3% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxus Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXUS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,370,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 518.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 561,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 157,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxus Acquisition alerts:

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

Oxus Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462. Oxus Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.