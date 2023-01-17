Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pacific Booker Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Pacific Booker Minerals stock remained flat at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.04. Pacific Booker Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.90.
About Pacific Booker Minerals
