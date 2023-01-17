Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 709 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 709 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $17.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $736.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,661. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $858.74. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $720.54 and a 200-day moving average of $667.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

