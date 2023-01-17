Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 1.2% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after acquiring an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,143,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,969,000 after acquiring an additional 349,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $154.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

