Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Short Interest Down 86.6% in December

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the December 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Patriot Gold Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGOL traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,462. Patriot Gold has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

Patriot Gold Company Profile

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

