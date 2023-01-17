PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.