PDS Planning Inc Buys 219 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,669 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,048,000 after purchasing an additional 976,188 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.60. 41,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,363. The company has a market capitalization of $162.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

