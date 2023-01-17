PDS Planning Inc Buys 982 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.77. 48,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,367. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $235.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

