PDS Planning Inc Has $394,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.24. The stock had a trading volume of 28,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,608. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $391.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

