PDS Planning Inc Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PDS Planning Inc cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

Shares of NVDA traded up $7.19 on Tuesday, hitting $176.18. 444,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,726,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

