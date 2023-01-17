PDS Planning Inc Purchases 25,225 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 7.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $39,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.05. 1,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,022. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $181.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

