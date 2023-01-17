PDS Planning Inc Sells 77 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.23.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,480. The firm has a market cap of $162.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.66. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $540.46.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

