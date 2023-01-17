Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Sell”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PEGRY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.06) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.86) to GBX 1,060 ($12.93) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.59) to GBX 890 ($10.86) in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Pennon Group stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

