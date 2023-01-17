Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 1,080 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $169.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81. The company has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

