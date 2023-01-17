Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 1,622 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 272.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 469,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,728,000 after purchasing an additional 741,640 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,152.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,212,000 after purchasing an additional 422,525 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 844.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,461,000 after acquiring an additional 431,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after acquiring an additional 139,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,055. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $307.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.94.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $2.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.