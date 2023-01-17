Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.08.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Price Performance

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.24. 8,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,274. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.