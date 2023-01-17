Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 224 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $6.02 on Tuesday, hitting $175.01. 344,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,726,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $435.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.16 and a 200 day moving average of $152.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

